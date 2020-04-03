Keir Starmer expected to be made Labour leader as contest concludes
|
|
Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to be named the next Labour leader on Saturday, as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close.
|
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Labour leadership vote closes 01:30
Voting in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour chief has finished ahead of a new leader of the party being announced at the weekend.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this