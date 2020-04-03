Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Keir Starmer expected to be made Labour leader as contest concludes

Keir Starmer expected to be made Labour leader as contest concludes

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to be named the next Labour leader on Saturday, as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Labour leadership vote closes

Labour leadership vote closes 01:30

 Voting in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour chief has finished ahead of a new leader of the party being announced at the weekend.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EDP24

Eastern Daily Press Keir Starmer expected to be made head of Labour party as leadership contest concludes https://t.co/zsdPeXWH1V 5 minutes ago

EveningNews

Norwich Evening News Keir Starmer expected to be made head of Labour party as leadership contest concludes https://t.co/gOIb3VyWYb 5 minutes ago

PA

PA Media RT @PA: Keir Starmer expected to be made Labour leader as contest concludes https://t.co/YKV4GN9ZVh 41 minutes ago

Green_Aitch

Pragmatic_Green🌈🌍🌎🌏🐟🐘Johnson is #NotMyPM The 5 year @UKLabour left experiment in self-indulgence comes to an end. Who knows how long it will take to resto… https://t.co/gzseaxCK1M 6 hours ago

PA

PA Media Keir Starmer expected to be made Labour leader as contest concludes https://t.co/YKV4GN9ZVh 6 hours ago

Cwejen

William Gough 🌹🏳️‍🌈 RT @LabourVault: As Keir Starmer is expected to win on Saturday, here is a short clip that may give people a glimpse into the type of perso… 3 days ago

LabourVault

Labour Vault As Keir Starmer is expected to win on Saturday, here is a short clip that may give people a glimpse into the type o… https://t.co/Fji5zlCmGt 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.