Keir Starmer faces massive challenge to get Labour Party back on track

Daily Record Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Keir Starmer faces massive challenge to get Labour Party back on trackThe Shadow Brexit Secretary, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey have all been asked to pre-record victory speeches in the event they win, with the victor having theirs released when the result is revealed this morning.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Keir Starmer Elected Labour Party Leader

Keir Starmer Elected Labour Party Leader 08:39

 Starmer has beaten Rebecca-Long Bailey and Lisa Nandy in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

