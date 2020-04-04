Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

American singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds.

You Might Like

Tweets about this PUG2016 RT @Inevitable_ET: https://t.co/PbLoLlvKpl Pink has made a full recovery after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. The pop sta… 18 seconds ago Joshua Fawole American singer, Pink reveals that she tested positive for Coronavirus, slams US government for not making testing… https://t.co/IFMbv5ejOB 35 seconds ago Franco N RT @Variety: .@Pink reveals she has recovered from the coronavirus. https://t.co/PxqNO7Vwrv 50 seconds ago Joshua Fawole American singer, Pink reveals that she tested positive for Coronavirus, slams US government for not making testing… https://t.co/mkdbUHwiI5 57 seconds ago Don King Media American singer, Pink reveals that she tested positive for Coronavirus, slams US government for not making testing… https://t.co/zsuSV2mONf 1 minute ago Fawole Joshua American singer, Pink reveals that she tested positive for Coronavirus, slams US government for not making testing… https://t.co/Uu6F7ABCJU 1 minute ago @dan RT @lindaikeji: American singer, Pink reveals that she tested positive for Coronavirus, slams US government for not making testing availabl… 1 minute ago Mario Politi RT @itvnews: Pop star Pink tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Mof2lsl3nK https://t.co/Eo0AizIHXO 2 minutes ago