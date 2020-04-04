Global  

Coronavirus: Pink reveals positive test

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
American singer Pink is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus and says she is donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds.
News video: 2 San Bernardino Deputies Test Positive For Coronavirus

2 San Bernardino Deputies Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:27

 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Wednesday confirmed that two more deputies assigned to corrections tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

