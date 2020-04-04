Sir Keir Starmer wins Labour leadership contest

Sir Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership race as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close. The winner was announced via email on Saturday, along with the results for the deputy leadership race.
