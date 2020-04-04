Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ‘gets Scotland’, Richard Leonard says

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ‘gets Scotland’, Richard Leonard says

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The head of Scottish Labour has said newly-elected Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “gets Scotland” and he is looking forward to them working closely together.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader 01:04

 Sir Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership race as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close. The winner was announced via email on Saturday, along with the results for the deputy leadership race.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Melanie97288053

Mel Smith RT @BorisJohnson: I have just spoken to @Keir_Starmer & congratulated him on becoming Labour leader. We agreed on the importance of all par… 2 seconds ago

KarlDAHardie

Dom Fantastic that @Keir_Starmer has won the Labour leadership It's time to bring the party together and put forward a… https://t.co/f5SoQlBVas 2 seconds ago

UnitedinCare

🇬🇧Toby🇬🇧 So @Keir_Starmer elected new Labour Leader, well done! Now is the chance to really make Labour into a true cooperat… https://t.co/TmvQnoMfuw 3 seconds ago

PA

PA Media #Breaking Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he looks forward to working with Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayn… https://t.co/FIBQ2EW7e2 4 seconds ago

Llibertat011017

La dolce vita 🔻 RT @OwenJones84: Anyone who wants a Britain free of injustice should wish @Keir_Starmer well - and support his promises to hike taxes on th… 4 seconds ago

MVLibDems

Mole Valley Lib Dems RT @LibDems: Acting Leader @EdwardJDavey responds to Keir Starmer's election as Leader of the Labour Party ⬇️ #LabourLeadershipElection h… 4 seconds ago

Michael_Tutty98

Michael RT @GaryLineker: The new leader of the Labour Party is @Keir_Starmer. Feels like the right choice if they’re to be competitive at the next… 5 seconds ago

mylesie

myles sweeney RT @PA: A look at the career of Sir Keir Starmer, who takes over from Jeremy Corbyn as the new leader of the Labour Party https://t.co/TnHc… 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.