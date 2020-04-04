Global  

Best-selling children’s author Jacqueline Wilson publicly comes out as gay

PinkNews Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The beloved children’s author Jacqueline Wilson has come out as gay at the age of 74, revealing that she’s been living “very happily” with her partner of 18 years. The novelist has never spoken publicly about her sexuality before now, but chose to do so as she announced a new gay love story in the...
