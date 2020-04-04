Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Council reminds visitors not to flock to Brighton beach

Council reminds visitors not to flock to Brighton beach

Brighton and Hove News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Brighton and Hove City Council has slammed people coming to Brighton beach for being “irresponsible and dangerous” this morning. Pictures from webcams along the seafront this lunchtime show a steady trickle of people walking, running and cycling along the prom. Sussex Police said that th...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeOm4

Joseph @jenniferl0gan Posted On 04 Apr 2020 at 2:18 pm Brighton Chief Superintendent Nick May said: ".... I’m pleased to… https://t.co/IbePS5Q2En 5 minutes ago

JoeOm4

Joseph @JusticeCraig Posted On 04 Apr 2020 at 2:18 pm Brighton Chief Superintendent Nick May said: ".... I’m pleased to… https://t.co/RPvQ1L6i93 7 minutes ago

DailySUSSEX

SUSSEX Council reminds visitors not to flock to #Brighton beach https://t.co/NNwtykAUcP 28 minutes ago

KateLizLincoln

Catherine Elizabeth Lincoln Brighton and Hove News » Council reminds visitors not to flock to Brighton beach - https://t.co/F9EHystXWf 38 minutes ago

JenkinsJacky

Jacky Jenkins RT @BrightonNewsJo: Brighton and Hove City Council has slammed people coming to Brighton beach for being "irresponsible and dangerous" this… 3 hours ago

BrightonNewsJo

Jo Wadsworth Brighton and Hove City Council has slammed people coming to Brighton beach for being "irresponsible and dangerous"… https://t.co/4UgXeLdGb5 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.