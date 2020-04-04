Gigi Goode just came out as gender fluid on Drag Race

Gigi Goode opened up about her gender fluidity in the Drag Race season 12 werk room, explaining that she feels like “both and neither”. Gigi spoke candidly about her gender identity while reviewing her Snatch Game performance. The Drag Race star admitted to feeling nervous about her character, Maria the Robot,... 👓 View full article



