ConservativeChitChat RT @BBCNews: Watford General Hospital tells people not to go to its A&E unit until further notice, saying it's running out of oxygen https… 17 seconds ago

Osward Kayange Watford General Hospital tells people not to go to its A&E unit https://t.co/GfhBoWezBc 33 seconds ago

Shark Radio Network RT @ChuckDalldorf: Watford General Hospital tells people not to go to its A&E unit via @BBCNews https://t.co/oZrQ7HCc5V #UK #NHS #hospital… 2 minutes ago

Maizy Daizy 🌼🇬🇧 RT @NickFarmer3: How can any hospital run out of oxygen for goodness sake? BBC News - Watford General Hospital tells people not to go to it… 3 minutes ago

Chuck Dalldorf Watford General Hospital tells people not to go to its A&E unit via @BBCNews https://t.co/oZrQ7HCc5V #UK #NHS… https://t.co/Q40DJvdPAO 4 minutes ago