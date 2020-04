Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 4 days ago Coronavirus survivor given guard of honour as he is discharged from hospital 00:29 Hylton Murray-Philipson, 61, received a guard of honour from the staff at the Leicester Royal Infirmary at the end of two weeks in the hospital’s care. Mr Murray-Philipson was admitted with confirmed Covid-19 after suffering nine days of dry cough and fever. Despite initial support with oxygen, he...