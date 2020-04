Sir Keir Starmer will begin appointing his shadow cabinet on Sunday after he won a landslide victory in the Labour leadership contest.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Helen Frank-Keyes RT @Reuters: Britain's opposition Labour Party elected Keir Starmer as party leader to succeed veteran leftist Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/J… 12 seconds ago Ali Siddiqi RT @BorisJohnson: I have just spoken to @Keir_Starmer & congratulated him on becoming Labour leader. We agreed on the importance of all par… 25 seconds ago Daphne Parkin RT @LuckyHeronSay: Labour Members. How do you feel about Keir Starmer as the new Labour Leader? A: Happy - he's the man for the job B: N… 42 seconds ago Ashok Dattani RT @jeremycorbyn: Congratulations @Keir_Starmer and @AngelaRayner. Being Labour Party leader is a great honour and responsibility. I look… 1 minute ago Tracy #ThankyouJeremy RT @PDWriter: I want to support @Keir_Starmer as the new Labour leader, but he’s just reinforced the lie that Labour under Corbyn was antis… 1 minute ago DavidC RT @markcurtis30: We can be sure information operations agencies will study the UK media anti-semitism campaign that brought down Corbyn. I… 1 minute ago Flora RT @notDcfcBoss: Congratulations Sir Keir Starmer. New leader of the Labour Party. https://t.co/1sqrTiL3Jm 1 minute ago Nonnepossopiù RT @Ian56789: Full list of 2020 Trilateral Commission members which includes new Labour Leader Keir Starmer: Bankers Oligarchs Multinationa… 1 minute ago