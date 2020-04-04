Global  

PFA says Premier League 30% pay cut plans would harm NHS

BBC News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The Professional Footballers' Association warns that proposals for a 30% pay cut in the Premier League would be "detrimental to our NHS".
News video: Premier League players should take pay cut - British health minister

Premier League players should take pay cut - British health minister 00:32

 Premier League soccer players need to take a pay cut and "play their part" as Britain battles the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

