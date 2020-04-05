Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Care home deaths spark fears old and infirm are being denied hospital care

Care home deaths spark fears old and infirm are being denied hospital care

Daily Record Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Care home deaths spark fears old and infirm are being denied hospital careCharity Age Scotland said there should be an inquiry into why 13 OAPs who died at Burlington Court were not taken to hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Care home deaths spark fears old and infirm are being denied hospital care: https://t.co/86bCoaEbHG 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.