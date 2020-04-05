Care home deaths spark fears old and infirm are being denied hospital care Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Charity Age Scotland said there should be an inquiry into why 13 OAPs who died at Burlington Court were not taken to hospital. Charity Age Scotland said there should be an inquiry into why 13 OAPs who died at Burlington Court were not taken to hospital. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Care home deaths spark fears old and infirm are being denied hospital care: https://t.co/86bCoaEbHG 28 minutes ago