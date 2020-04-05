Jenny Boyd on life with the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SHE was the original rock chick, hanging out with the likes of The Beatles, Eric Clapton and The Rolling Stones, marrying Mick Fleetwood twice, experimenting with drugs and relishing the flower power hippy culture. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this