Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Author Jacqueline Wilson reveals she is gay

Author Jacqueline Wilson reveals she is gay

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Author Jacqueline Wilson has publicly said she is in a same-sex relationship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EnnuiPrayer

Gwimo New York Daily News: Children's book author Jacqueline Wilson says she’s gay. https://t.co/50rBkX45Qp via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

News_784

News784 Bestselling children’s book author Jacqueline Wilson reveals she’s gay - https://t.co/sAydGQDHCD https://t.co/FBEseqgAk2 5 hours ago

EmskiMCR

🐀 ℜ𝔞𝔱𝔎𝔦𝔫𝔤 🐀 fuckin knew it Best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson reveals she is gay https://t.co/ssC5wgKlFW 5 hours ago

Radhika020

Radhika Another jackieee @amistry87 Gotta say jackieee to her one day like I've said to that lady at my customer! Lol 🤣🤣 "… https://t.co/zwADUD9xv6 6 hours ago

HelenBeaKirk

Helen B Kirk Children's book author Jacqueline Wilson says she’s gay - New York Daily News https://t.co/FsqDHfF5vX https://t.co/DNzpsHnhnF 7 hours ago

RachyyMain

❁ Rachy ❁ Love her!! ❤ "Best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson reveals she is gay" https://t.co/heOHPlxpuh 7 hours ago

thelucipost

Lucipost Author Jacqueline Wilson comes out as Gay at 74, reveals she’s been living with her partner Trish for 18 years… https://t.co/Y79sF2yZjK 8 hours ago

StarburstZiggy

DeafPunk 🙉 Twitter - "Best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson reveals she is gay" Best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson reveals… https://t.co/p4YoYxpI8E 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.