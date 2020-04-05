Global  

Youngest coronavirus NHS nurse dies aged 23

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Youngest coronavirus NHS nurse dies aged 23John Alagos was on the NHS frontline battling against Covid-19.
Weymouth_people

Beside the Seaside 23-year-old NHS nurse treating coronavirus patients has died. John Alagos is believed to be the third and youngest… https://t.co/9s28JJQW1Y 8 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Youngest coronavirus NHS nurse dies aged 23: https://t.co/qQ5xEgcSUF 32 minutes ago

Artsmonkey1

JL RT @DJNoreenKhan: This is heartbreaking. Areema, mother of 3 is the youngest NHS worker to die from this virus. RIP Areema 💔🤲 https://t.co/… 47 minutes ago

gurpalsvirdi

Gurpal Virdi John Alagos, 23, is believed to be the youngest medic in the UK to succumb to the devastating virus after he collap… https://t.co/rLhFJA50Fn 1 hour ago

ArabianRepublic

The Arabian Republic RT @The_NewArab: British Muslim nurse Areema Nasreen died from coronavirus after falling ill whilst caring for patients, becoming the young… 6 hours ago

tammytabby

Blanche Victoria British Muslim nurse Areema Nasreen becomes UK's youngest health worker to die of coronavirus- https://t.co/e6uNXEo6oc 18 hours ago

