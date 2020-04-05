Queen to address the nation with 'deeply personal' speech Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The monarch's rallying cry will hark back to the spirit of the Second World War, sources say. The monarch's rallying cry will hark back to the spirit of the Second World War, sources say. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ruby J RT @toryboypierce: Now we know its serious times with the Queen delivering only her 5th address to the nation since her accession in 1952.… 12 seconds ago Peter Rice RT @SkyeCity_: The Queen is to address the nation about Covid-19? Unless the woman who wears a £4M hat & sits on a £25M throne in a £935M p… 3 minutes ago JulioJTorrado With the exception of her annual Christmas Day message, it is extremely rare for The Queen to address the nation vi… https://t.co/1dzP8et4XI 8 minutes ago