Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Queen to address the nation with 'deeply personal' speech

Queen to address the nation with 'deeply personal' speech

Cambridge News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Queen to address the nation with 'deeply personal' speechThe monarch's rallying cry will hark back to the spirit of the Second World War, sources say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoobyRoo19

Ruby J RT @toryboypierce: Now we know its serious times with the Queen delivering only her 5th address to the nation since her accession in 1952.… 12 seconds ago

PeterRiceyp1

Peter Rice RT @SkyeCity_: The Queen is to address the nation about Covid-19? Unless the woman who wears a £4M hat & sits on a £25M throne in a £935M p… 3 minutes ago

JulioJTorrado

JulioJTorrado With the exception of her annual Christmas Day message, it is extremely rare for The Queen to address the nation vi… https://t.co/1dzP8et4XI 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.