Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Celtic v Rangers: 2002 Scottish Cup final preview & team news

Celtic v Rangers: 2002 Scottish Cup final preview & team news

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Celtic and Rangers are both chasing a trophy-double as Hampden hosts the sixth Old Firm derby of the 2002 season in the Scottish Cup final.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cldnymakeitup

🇬🇧 Robert Young 🇬🇧 RT @BBCSportScot: 🏆 Who remembers the 2002 Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers?! 📺 18 years on, relive the full match on the @B… 2 minutes ago

DawnxCarmichael

Dawn Carmichael 💙 Just watched the 2002 Scottish Cup Final rangers v celtic ....jeez I really miss football @RangersFC @lovenkrands11 some goals Peter💙👏🏼 4 minutes ago

RangersRadioRFC

ℛangers ℛadio FULL TIME: Rangers have won the Scottish Cup after beating Celtic by 3 goal to 2 in a memorable final. https://t.co/YIiAdoLMoV 12 minutes ago

Camclaret1Calum

Calum Campbell Loving the Sunday night Scottish cup final replays on BBC Scotland at the moment. Tonight is Rangers v Celtic from… https://t.co/muFQ21GADk 22 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: GOAL! Celtic 1 - 0 Rangers It's a John Hartson header to open the scoring for Celtic in the 2002 Scottish Cup final.… 24 minutes ago

kimnicoll3

kim nicoll Brilliant watching the 2002 scottish cup final replay. Rangers v Celtic. Hartson, Larsonn and Petrov with Numan Fer… https://t.co/wvZv6hXqx1 26 minutes ago

FlannaganSonia

Sonia Flannagan @RobbieSavage8 watching Rangers beat Celtic in 2002 Scottish Cup Final replay on BBC Scotland @chris_sutton73 had h… https://t.co/TQnbT4L35n 31 minutes ago

BruceHenderson2

Bruce Henderson @lee_b65 I am watching "The Scottish Game" - an old Celtic v Rangers cup final 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.