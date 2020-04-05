Global  

Elton John vows ‘we will not leave anyone behind’ as his AIDS foundation launches $1m emergency coronavirus fund

PinkNews Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Sir Elton John has stepped up once again in the battle against coronavirus by launching a $1m emergency fund for HIV patients during the pandemic. With HIV care becoming more complicated in the face of COVID-19, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has pledged £815,000 ($1million) towards HIV medicines, testing and preventive...
News video: Elton John and David Beckham among stars thanking NHS

Elton John and David Beckham among stars thanking NHS 01:05

 Some famous faces express their gratitude to the NHS. Sir Elton John, David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Winslet and Phoebe Waller-Bridge thank staff on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

