Elton John vows ‘we will not leave anyone behind’ as his AIDS foundation launches $1m emergency coronavirus fund
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Sir Elton John has stepped up once again in the battle against coronavirus by launching a $1m emergency fund for HIV patients during the pandemic. With HIV care becoming more complicated in the face of COVID-19, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has pledged £815,000 ($1million) towards HIV medicines, testing and preventive...
Some famous faces express their gratitude to the NHS. Sir Elton John, David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Winslet and Phoebe Waller-Bridge thank staff on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jl RT @PinkNews: Elton John vows ‘we will not leave anyone behind’ as his AIDS foundation launches $1m emergency coronavirus fund https://t.co… 9 minutes ago
Pride Radio Elton John vows ‘we will not leave anyone behind’ as his AIDS foundation launches $1m emergency coronavirus fund
https://t.co/i4Wbwx5TAV 26 minutes ago
Gay SA Radio Elton John vows ‘we will not leave anyone behind’ as his AIDS foundation launches $1m emergency coronavirus fund… https://t.co/9XzY3HYLev 1 hour ago
Revetir En Femme Elton John vows ‘we will not leave anyone behind’ as his AIDS foundation launches $1m emergency coronavirus fund… https://t.co/xdouT9D6Ey 3 hours ago