Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Belfast born chief medical officer pictured visiting second home during coronavirus lockdown

Belfast born chief medical officer pictured visiting second home during coronavirus lockdown

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
A Belfast born doctor who is Scotland's chief medical officer has been photographed at her second home in Fife, despite lockdown guidelines permitting only "essential travel".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Chief nursing officer pays tribute to nurses who have died fighting coronavirus

Chief nursing officer pays tribute to nurses who have died fighting coronavirus 00:54

 At the Government's daily coronavirus briefing, Chief nursing officer Ruth May pays tribute to the nurses who lost their lives after contracting Covid-19 while combatting the disease on the frontline.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

irish_news

The Irish News Belfast-born chief medical officer given police warning over visit to second home #coronavirus https://t.co/EkAyq2FS45 22 minutes ago

dt_ni

David Thompson RT @markdevenport: Scotland’s Belfast born Chief Medical Officer in hot water over trip to family’s second home 26 minutes ago

PeteFarrell14

Pete Farrell RT @KilclooneyJohn: Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland Chief Medical Officer, was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and is Irish and not Br… 30 minutes ago

KilclooneyJohn

Lord John Kilclooney Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland Chief Medical Officer, was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and is Irish and not British. 30 minutes ago

stephen82754737

stephen andrews RT @BelTel: Police visit Belfast born chief medical officer after she was pictured visiting second home during coronavirus lockdown https:/… 44 minutes ago

karenenglish06

Karen English RT @BelTel: Belfast born chief medical officer pictured visiting second home during coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/4KHDLdNd24 https://t.… 2 hours ago

mearns_tracy

Tracy - Mrs C Stay at home! Unless you’re a chief medical officer 😱😱Belfast born chief medical officer apologises after being pic… https://t.co/nyM18V9GgX 2 hours ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Police visit Belfast born chief medical officer after she was pictured visiting second home during coronavirus lock… https://t.co/qh2YONJ2ct 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.