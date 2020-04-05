Chief medical officer apologises after ignoring her own advice to stay home

Classy McCybernat! Esq! 😂 RT @ProfPMiddleton: Scottish Chief Medical Officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, apologises unreservedly for visiting second home, and will con… 41 seconds ago

Saboteur Aesop 🔵 RT @Independent: Scotland's chief medical officer apologises after breaking coronavirus lockdown to visit second home https://t.co/nfy9qa0l… 1 minute ago

Tom Craig RT @BBCJamesCook: Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer @CathCalderwood1 apologises — but will not resign — after @TheSun reported that she was… 2 minutes ago

Global Analytica Scotland's chief medical officer apologises after breaking coronavirus lockdown to visit second home https://t.co/BkY5jQtgmC 2 minutes ago

Peter Green RT @Independent: Scotland's chief medical officer apologises after breaking coronavirus lockdown to visit second home https://t.co/vPWIrWCF… 2 minutes ago

ROSALYN BARCLAY RT @ChrisMusson: Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood "apologises unreservedly" and says she "did not follow the advice I… 3 minutes ago

Mrs Mop Scotland's chief medical officer apologises after breaking coronavirus lockdown to visit second home https://t.co/rWcgvGmxy9 4 minutes ago