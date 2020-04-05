Global  

Chief medical officer apologises after ignoring her own advice to stay home

Daily Record Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Chief medical officer apologises after ignoring her own advice to stay homeDr Catherine Calderwood was pictured walking with her family near Earlsferry in Fife on Saturday despite living in Edinburgh.
