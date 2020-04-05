Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Government could ban outdoor exercise following scenes of sunbathing

Government could ban outdoor exercise following scenes of sunbathing

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Health secretary Matt Hancock said he would 'take action' if further stricter measures are needed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smithmarstonltd

Smith Marston - Right of Light Surveyors @paulwaugh @MattHancock Yes. Maybe the line of @Strava could automically forward data for rides over an hour to gov… https://t.co/mCiMDO5Bp8 5 seconds ago

leedslivenews

LeedsLive News Government could ban outdoor exercise if social distancing rules are ignored https://t.co/B9cwIcB1nb 5 minutes ago

paigesofrosh

R🌺 RT @ashcowburn: Outdoor exercise could be banned if Britons continue to flout lockdown rules, government warns https://t.co/RTHW0Z33Sn 6 minutes ago

JoshProvan

Joshua Provan The many are punished for the crimes of the few. Make no mistake, the government is passing off blame to the people… https://t.co/oQtDaUafhD 10 minutes ago

dipu412

Dipu @RecruitmentCopy Are you sure?? https://t.co/KfpdQASx3M 14 minutes ago

mkingscott

Mike Kingscott Location: Jail cell, dark, cold, damp and depressing. Prisoner 1, a hardened killer: "What are you in for, new fis… https://t.co/J9P618qs8B 16 minutes ago

WellmannGwen

Gwendolyn Wellmann RT @HANNAHSTORM6: Wow this is potentially really worrying for many - including anyone who relies on outdoor exercise for their mental healt… 22 minutes ago

WorldCOVID19

World. STOP coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). #coronavirus UK. Britons warned. Outdoor exercise could be banned in Britain if people flout the social distancing… https://t.co/n43t6zM0a2 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.