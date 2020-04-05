Global  

Lord Bath death: Longleat Safari Park owner dies of coronavirus aged 87

Independent Sunday, 5 April 2020
The owner of Longleat Safari Park, Lord Bath, has died aged 87 after contracting Covid-19, it has been announced.
 Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 after testing positive for coronavirus. The “gloriously” eccentric Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, died on Saturday after being admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on March 28.

