Lord Bath death: Longleat Safari Park owner dies of coronavirus aged 87

The owner of Longleat Safari Park, Lord Bath, has died aged 87 after contracting Covid-19, it has been announced.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ClareyMarieFairy RT @Independent: Longleat Safari Park owner Lord Bath dies of coronavirus aged 87 https://t.co/dnR6zbfEeQ 3 minutes ago Diane Really sad to learn about the death of Lord Bath and hope his family find comfort. I loved watching the TV series… https://t.co/sS6T8DNsRS 12 minutes ago Richard Shaw Any death from Coronavirus is of course very sad and today we learn we have lost one of the nation's most 'colourfu… https://t.co/fAKqaZ5TiS 12 minutes ago Maybel Sofia RT @BriefcaseMike: Sad to hear of the death of Lord Bath. Only this week when tidying my desk I found a lovely handwritten letter from him… 16 minutes ago Carolyn Webster #StayHomeSaveLives Saddened to hear of the death of Lord Bath of @Longleat. My condolences to his family @CeawlinThynn. 21 minutes ago londonmultimedianews RT @PA: Longleat Safari Park confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, expressing their “deepest sadness” at Lord Bath’s death https… 21 minutes ago Not Gary With the death of Lord Bath of Longleat fame he is the first person who has died from the virus who I would have recognised 22 minutes ago Nadia S Day Longleat Safari Park owner Lord Bath dies aged 87 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/UQDD7SZWvj 27 minutes ago