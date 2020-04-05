Global  

Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Lord Bath - the 7th Marquess of Bath - died on Saturday, it was announced by Longleat on Twitter.
