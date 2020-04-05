Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 after testing positive for coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr Cathryn Pearce ⚓️🌊 RT @CornwallLive: The death of the safari park owner has been confirmed https://t.co/ZNL264rtuZ 23 seconds ago Gregosh RT @guardiannews: Lord Bath of Longleat dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/It4jVsTRY1 36 seconds ago Otto TheBierDude RT @DevonLiveNews: The safari park owner's death has been confirmed https://t.co/pKANYGmyTf 51 seconds ago Robert Jobson RT @EveningStandard: Rest in peace https://t.co/MPY8NM2O8i 57 seconds ago steve williams He had no direct relation to the Queen. Was he a paedophile? Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for… https://t.co/tnHCPlUOG3 1 minute ago TheGodFather BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath owner of Longleat Safari Park dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/BSZnJwXEEZ 2 minutes ago Joanne Muhammad Lord Bath dies aged 87 after contracting Covid-19 😢 https://t.co/V8iokOpPH6 2 minutes ago Dawn-Marie Smith Coronavirus: Longleat Safari Park owner Lord Bath dies after contracting COVID-19 https://t.co/56xTWMDmEt 2 minutes ago