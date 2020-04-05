Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jacqueline Wilson says publicly that she is gay

Jacqueline Wilson says publicly that she is gay

The Argus Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
MUCH-LOVED children’s author Jacqueline Wilson has publicly said she is in a same-sex relationship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sianny_Says

Siân RT @ClaireShrugged: Jacqueline Wilson has come out as a lesbian, and her 111th book - Love Frankie - is a lesbian romance “in which tomboy… 15 hours ago

Sianny_Says

Siân RT @GuardianBooks: Jacqueline Wilson reveals publicly that she is gay https://t.co/UaEt93Gc59 22 hours ago

Trendolizer

Trendolizer Jacqueline Wilson Publicly Says She's Gay For The First Time https://t.co/QwnIaQiYc3 https://t.co/CkHTBd3XUN 1 day ago

BOThompson98

Ben Thompson RT @Metro_Ents: Jacqueline Wilson has publicly come out as gay - but says it's 'old news' for anyone who knows her https://t.co/5XJ4ydGSg3 1 day ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Jacqueline Wilson has publicly come out as gay - but says it's 'old news' for anyone who knows her https://t.co/5XJ4ydGSg3 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.