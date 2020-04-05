Jacqueline Wilson says publicly that she is gay Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

MUCH-LOVED children’s author Jacqueline Wilson has publicly said she is in a same-sex relationship. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Siân RT @ClaireShrugged: Jacqueline Wilson has come out as a lesbian, and her 111th book - Love Frankie - is a lesbian romance “in which tomboy… 15 hours ago Siân RT @GuardianBooks: Jacqueline Wilson reveals publicly that she is gay https://t.co/UaEt93Gc59 22 hours ago Trendolizer Jacqueline Wilson Publicly Says She's Gay For The First Time https://t.co/QwnIaQiYc3 https://t.co/CkHTBd3XUN 1 day ago Ben Thompson RT @Metro_Ents: Jacqueline Wilson has publicly come out as gay - but says it's 'old news' for anyone who knows her https://t.co/5XJ4ydGSg3 1 day ago Metro Entertainment Jacqueline Wilson has publicly come out as gay - but says it's 'old news' for anyone who knows her https://t.co/5XJ4ydGSg3 1 day ago