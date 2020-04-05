Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal

Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Four men are in custody in connection with the murder of Robbie Lawlor who was killed on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiamARyan01

@LiamARyan01 RT @Kscott_94: Busy night for police in north and west Belfast. A number of major searches were carried out and a car seized in the early h… 2 minutes ago

NewstalkFM

NewstalkFM The man who was shot dead in Belfast yesterday is believed to be a Dublin criminal who had been told by gardaí that… https://t.co/78INwVReka 23 minutes ago

davidfirn

SARS DaVid-19 I bet the 5G made them do i ... oh ... oh I see. https://t.co/Fc9WLrL0xe 41 minutes ago

ParrConnal

Connal Parr BBC News - Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal https://t.co/Usr4GTXqgt 3 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal https://t.co/CldZxeFstP 3 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal: Four men are in custody in connection with the murder… https://t.co/rtu92A0Ppt 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.