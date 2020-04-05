Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Four men are in custody in connection with the murder of Robbie Lawlor who was killed on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @LiamARyan01 RT @Kscott_94: Busy night for police in north and west Belfast. A number of major searches were carried out and a car seized in the early h… 2 minutes ago NewstalkFM The man who was shot dead in Belfast yesterday is believed to be a Dublin criminal who had been told by gardaí that… https://t.co/78INwVReka 23 minutes ago SARS DaVid-19 I bet the 5G made them do i ... oh ... oh I see. https://t.co/Fc9WLrL0xe 41 minutes ago Connal Parr BBC News - Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal https://t.co/Usr4GTXqgt 3 hours ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal https://t.co/CldZxeFstP 3 hours ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Man shot dead in north Belfast was Dublin criminal: Four men are in custody in connection with the murder… https://t.co/rtu92A0Ppt 3 hours ago