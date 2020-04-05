Global  

Lord Bath dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Western Daily Press Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Lord Bath dies after testing positive for coronavirusAlexander Thynn, the 7th Marquess of Bath, died in Royal United Hospital in Bath yesterday (April 5).
 Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 after testing positive for coronavirus. The “gloriously” eccentric Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, died on Saturday after being admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on March 28.

Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 after testing positive for coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19

Lord Bath - the 7th Marquess of Bath - died on Saturday, it was announced by Longleat on Twitter.
BBC News


leopardthinks1

#freeAssange #freeMinds 🤍 🕊 RT @Kevyla: Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/m2JiJNXYfy 57 seconds ago

ExiledBitch

ExiledBitch 🇪🇺 RT @AlisonKMurray: “Lord Bath, the owner of Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire, has died after testing positive for coronavirus.” #COVID19… 2 minutes ago

RobChadwick8

Rob Chadwick RT @crispmp: BBC News - Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/eglL8Cj4Jx 2 minutes ago

robindavey01

Robin Davey RT @WalesOnline: Lord Bath of Longleat dies after testing positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/3vudiTVQdy https://t.co/NVFzOmSBl0 2 minutes ago

johnm_art

John Melven (｡◕‿◕｡) Loved this eccentric man... sad news. Lord Bath of Longleat dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/o9DqjCzoX6 2 minutes ago

PadgettBCFC

Tim Such sad news. Lord Bath was always such an interesting soul in his appearances on #AnimalPark with @katehumble,… https://t.co/SjeK2tWSEZ 3 minutes ago

SpaceForce_1

Space Force One 🚀 👇🏼👀 Coronavirus: Lord Bath dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/nUmLr1sbHS 3 minutes ago

PenelopeWickson

Dr Penelope Wickson RT @GrahamCopeKoga: Lord Bath of Longleat dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/kWJrNFeovG 3 minutes ago

