Lord Bath dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Cheddar Valley Gazette Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Lord Bath dies after testing positive for coronavirusAlexander Thynn, the 7th Marquess of Bath, died in Royal United Hospital in Bath yesterday (April 5).
 Lord Bath of Longleat has died aged 87 after testing positive for coronavirus. The “gloriously” eccentric Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, died on Saturday after being admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on March 28.

