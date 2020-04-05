Global  

Dr Catherine Calderwood made TWO trips to holiday home but keeps job

Daily Record Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Dr Catherine Calderwood made TWO trips to holiday home but keeps jobCalderwood issues an apology for her "mistake" but Nicola Sturgeon refuses to axe Scotland's Chief Medical Officer as she says her expertise is still needed.
