Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home – Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home – Nicola Sturgeon

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Scotland’s chief medical officer was wrong to visit her family’s second home in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic, which went against her own advice that all Scots should stay at home, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home 01:05

 Scotland’s chief medical officer was wrong to visit her family’s second home in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic, which went against her own advice that all Scots should stay at home, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Dr Calderwood, who was issued with a police warning over her conduct and is facing...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johndavidreece6

John David Reece Catherine Calderwood Scotland's chief medical officer was caught out in her second home located in Fife she has bee… https://t.co/jQY9Ltq3At 9 seconds ago

RTweetie5

🍀🍷Jacki Charles 📖🚲🍴🏃💃🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @80_mcswan: A media outcry has surrounded Catherine Calderwood Scotland's chief medical officer travelling from the capital to too stay… 12 seconds ago

redfeathers

redfeathers RT @LBCNews: Scotland's chief medical officer is withdrawing from daily media briefings during the coronavirus pandemic, after it emerged s… 14 seconds ago

Paul153

Paul Williams RT @mwilliamsthomas: Scotland's Chief Medical Officer @CathCalderwood1 has apologised for ignoring the very rules she told everyone else to… 14 seconds ago

cookiris14

Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl RT @Glasgow_Live: Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood apologises for trip to second home https://t.co/9gyVM9T4fx 16 seconds ago

scotsw12

JAMES COLE RT @KateEMcCann: It really is astonishing that Scotland’s chief medical officer completely disregarded her own advice on staying home TWICE… 17 seconds ago

mik61scot

Paddington Ewart RT @BritStevie: BREAKING... A new, updated message from Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer... 😊 https://t.co/hexG4icOWz 23 seconds ago

rte

RTÉ Scotland's chief medical officer is withdrawing from daily media briefings during the #coronavirus pandemic, after… https://t.co/M7pbkJ6LWN 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.