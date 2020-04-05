Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes back stranded Britons

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes back stranded Britons

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has sent a “welcome back” message to Britons who had been stranded abroad during the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dmckatana

David Caulfield #AlwaysYes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @robmcd85: With Boris Johnson in hospital, No 10 say Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, is set to take over chairing the government's… 46 seconds ago

katjan14

Katja Saari RT @alexwickham: Boris Johnson went into hospital at around 8pm and is expected to stay in overnight, depending on when his tests are finis… 54 seconds ago

robmcd85

Rob McDowall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (#SHIELDING) With Boris Johnson in hospital, No 10 say Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, is set to take over chairing the gov… https://t.co/95YrZKgoeN 2 minutes ago

GRMcKen

Grant McKenzie RT @SkyNews: Tomorrow's C-19 committee meeting, normally chaired by Boris Johnson, will instead be chaired by Dominic Raab. The foreign se… 2 minutes ago

MiraTweeta

Mira K McMullen @thespybrief @Beatrix_1_Kiddo @LFredenhall Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab takes over in this case. 7 minutes ago

wyndovelh

Lori Hamilton RT @nycjim: *Boris Johnson is admitted to a hospital for #coronavirus treatment. *He remains in charge of the government, although Foreign… 10 minutes ago

AdefemiIbitayo

Ibitayo Adefemi @guardian The guidance for doing this have been explicitly stated. The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will stand in… https://t.co/hQaL5EvL4A 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.