Keir Starmer appoints Labour leadership rival Lisa Nandy shadow foreign secretary as he unveils top team

Independent Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed his leadership rival Lisa Nandy shadow foreign secretary as he began unveiling his top team.
