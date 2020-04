Chris Anderson @BBCScotlandNews I might be wrong but has the chief, the CHIEF medical officer been warned by police about breaking… https://t.co/V4MxmdEOFq 4 minutes ago

John A. A. Logan Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home – Nicola Sturgeon https://t.co/bvwKG4Cxkt 11 minutes ago

Ellie Girl RT @AronFTaylor: Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer isn’t sorry b/c she was wrong to breach the lockdown TWICE. She’s sorry b/c she was caug… 12 minutes ago

MICHAEL G GRIST RT @STVNews: 'This was a mistake, human error, and there's no excuses.' Scotland's chief medical officer has apologised for making a lockd… 13 minutes ago

Eleanor Seiglow @NicolaSturgeon Surely the chief medical officer knew she was doing wrong therefore she can only be sorry for being… https://t.co/NyHq66IWmP 17 minutes ago

Yes to 🇪🇺😷 RT @DougalMcShoogle: So there we have it. Scotland's chief medical officer has admitted her wrong doing n apologised to the nation for visi… 17 minutes ago

Mabel Bradley RT @MeganWi90287242: #skynews Chief Medical Officer was WRONG but don’t let’s lynch her... ... let’s learn from it @theSNP however, is th… 19 minutes ago