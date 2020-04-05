Global  

Lil Nas X says he ‘planned to die with the secret’ of his sexuality – then Old Town Road happened

PinkNews Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Lil Nas X has admitted that he planned to remain in the closet for the rest of his life, until ‘Old Town Road’ made him a star at the age of 19. The country rap star was catapulted into fame early last year when his hit song went viral on TikTok. Just a few months … Continued The post Lil Nas X says he...
News video: Lil Nas X never planned to come out

Lil Nas X never planned to come out 00:50

 Lil Nas X never "planned" to come out and wouldn't want to force anyone to reveal their sexuality as they might not be in the place to open up.

Lil Nas X says he planned to hide his sexuality until "Old Town Road" blew up: "The honest truth is, I planned to die wit…"

