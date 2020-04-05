PA Headline

[email protected]🏡 RT @fred_guttenberg: Simply put, this Presidency should end today. This headline and article are and indictment of him and the Senate unde… 2 seconds ago

Don Julio RT @RickMcConnell15: Jussie to engage with his intellectual peers.... and the Queen Racebaiter Tam. Headline fixed. https://t.co/BfUugLj0Le 3 seconds ago

Rieghardt Van Enter RT @sjmuir: Let’s fix that headline: “Canada’s coronavirus response can safeguard economy’s most valuable export sector - oil - that pays f… 3 seconds ago

J McDaniel #impeachThePredator RT @cryborg: #70 days of (pay attention now) ‘DELIBERATE’ interference in a US/Global National Emergency. ‘Intentionally’ weakening supply… 4 seconds ago

Lady Patriot2 - Mighty 200 New York's Daily Deaths Toll Falls for First Time https://t.co/HIEDdDHKSK #Newsmax via @Newsmax 8 seconds ago

Critical Thoughts™ It's hard to believe this is a real headline. https://t.co/A2zDdgsrrT 19 seconds ago

Judy Redmond RT @JoeBiden: This is a headline every American should see: “Trump administration ended pandemic early-warning program to detect coronaviru… 20 seconds ago