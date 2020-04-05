Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Queen's speech to nation in coronavirus lockdown

Queen's speech to nation in coronavirus lockdown

The Argus Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
THE Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak “we will overcome it”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen addresses nation on coronavirus crisis

Queen addresses nation on coronavirus crisis 04:23

 In a rare televised speech to the nation and the Commonwealth, the Queen has urged people to show strength during the coronavirus crisis. Her Majesty said she hopes that the "attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.” The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarterPascal

Pascal J. Harter RT @RoyalFamilyITNP: In a rare televised speech to the nation and the Commonwealth, the Queen has urged people to show strength during the… 7 seconds ago

MATatBucks

Martin Anthony Tett RT @SteveBakerHW: "The Queen's televised address to the nation on Sunday night, in response to the coronavirus crisis, is only the fifth ti… 32 seconds ago

PamelaFitzzz

Pamela FLATTEN THE CURVE Jean Queen's Address to the Nation: Watch speech on coronavirus again https://t.co/PCTCS5Vzvr via @YouTube Long live th… https://t.co/oWk0X1xi94 38 seconds ago

EsraaRaeid

Esraa 🇮🇶 🇬🇧 The Queen has said the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in a rallying message to th… https://t.co/9EDL0fHKnr 1 minute ago

capumpian

Carol Pumpian RT @Hal_Ryder: Queen Elizabeth calls for unity amid pandemic in rare televised address https://t.co/RLxb9UYcpC 3 minutes ago

TurkawkaPL

Turkaweczka🇵🇱💯 RT @NileGardiner: Tremendous, inspiring speech by the Queen. A message of hope for both sides of the Atlantic, in an address also broadcast… 3 minutes ago

seradata

Seradata Her Majesty the Queen shows other Heads of State how to do it with "we will meet again" speech to UK nation. Meanwh… https://t.co/nE5uvjxcrR 4 minutes ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore The Queen's COVID-19 speech https://t.co/4NkAgkrsp1 https://t.co/Ry96r1Cuzg 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.