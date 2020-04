Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with coronavirus Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The news comes as Mr Johnson continues to show "persistent" symptoms of COVID-19.

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 11 hours ago Boris Johnson Remains in Hospital for Coronavirus 00:58 Boris Johnson Remains in Hospital for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister was admitted into a London hospital on Sunday. He had announced testing positive for coronavirus via a video message on Twitter 10 days earlier. A government spokesman reported Johnson was "in good spirits" after a...

