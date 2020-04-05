Scotland’s chief medical officer resigns after two visits to second home

Scotland’s chief medical officer has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ishmael K. Selassie RT @BBCBreaking: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after apologising for visiting second home during the coronavirus lockdown https:… 19 seconds ago Mick Burton 🇬🇧 RT @boblister_poole: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after breaching lockdown https://t.co/D4Kx79Itd0 https://t.co/KBDzRLyjTk 23 seconds ago Paul 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇾🇬🇸🇳🇿🇨🇦🇧🇫🇺🇸🦆🦆🦆 Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after breaching lockdown by visiting second home https://t.co/USC5FYkHW4.… https://t.co/LWYT7HmU12 1 minute ago Angela Stone RT @GiftCee: Scotland's chief medical officer #CatherineCalderwood resigns following two lockdown visits to second home | The Scotsman http… 2 minutes ago BotoCorDeRosa RT @BBCJamesCook: Scotland’s chief medical officer’s trips to her second home in Fife have also reignited debate about the decision of Prin… 2 minutes ago Zeitgeist But, only this afternoon, N Sturgeon stated that she relied heavily on her advice to protect the public! What, the… https://t.co/19Y7yfyMvc 2 minutes ago Patrica Farr RT @MaximilianJans2: Scotland's chief medical officer quits over second home row. The right step. BUT WHY doesn't @MattHancock quit over l… 2 minutes ago Kim Cuthbertson RT @scotgov: The Chief Medical Officer for Scotland has resigned from the Scottish Government. Full statement: https://t.co/Yd0U9vKhr5 2 minutes ago