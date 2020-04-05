Global  

Scotland’s chief medical officer resigns after two visits to second home

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Scotland’s chief medical officer has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home 01:05

 Scotland’s chief medical officer was wrong to visit her family’s second home in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic, which went against her own advice that all Scots should stay at home, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Dr Calderwood, who was issued with a police warning over her conduct and is facing...

Tweets about this

kwasiSELASSIE

Ishmael K. Selassie RT @BBCBreaking: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after apologising for visiting second home during the coronavirus lockdown https:… 19 seconds ago

Mickandmaud

Mick Burton 🇬🇧 RT @boblister_poole: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after breaching lockdown https://t.co/D4Kx79Itd0 https://t.co/KBDzRLyjTk 23 seconds ago

superj1606

Paul 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇾🇬🇸🇳🇿🇨🇦🇧🇫🇺🇸🦆🦆🦆 Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after breaching lockdown by visiting second home https://t.co/USC5FYkHW4.… https://t.co/LWYT7HmU12 1 minute ago

AngelaS46415981

Angela Stone RT @GiftCee: Scotland's chief medical officer #CatherineCalderwood resigns following two lockdown visits to second home | The Scotsman http… 2 minutes ago

TheOriginalBoto

BotoCorDeRosa RT @BBCJamesCook: Scotland’s chief medical officer’s trips to her second home in Fife have also reignited debate about the decision of Prin… 2 minutes ago

Zeitgei11040286

Zeitgeist But, only this afternoon, N Sturgeon stated that she relied heavily on her advice to protect the public! What, the… https://t.co/19Y7yfyMvc 2 minutes ago

FarrPatrica

Patrica Farr RT @MaximilianJans2: Scotland's chief medical officer quits over second home row. The right step. BUT WHY doesn't @MattHancock quit over l… 2 minutes ago

Kimmydoll49

Kim Cuthbertson RT @scotgov: The Chief Medical Officer for Scotland has resigned from the Scottish Government. Full statement: https://t.co/Yd0U9vKhr5 2 minutes ago

