Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Catherine Calderwood: The obstetrics expert who held Scotland’s top medical job

Catherine Calderwood: The obstetrics expert who held Scotland’s top medical job

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Doctor Catherine Calderwood spent half a decade influencing policy and practise in the top medical job in Scotland before her resignation in disgrace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns for not adhering to social distancing advice

Scotland's chief medical officer resigns for not adhering to social distancing advice 00:41

 Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.