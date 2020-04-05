Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rebel US pastor holds huge Palm Sunday service despite coronavirus lockdown

Rebel US pastor holds huge Palm Sunday service despite coronavirus lockdown

Daily Record Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Rebel US pastor holds huge Palm Sunday service despite coronavirus lockdownPastor Tony Spell, who was arrested last week for holding services, summoned hundreds of the faithful again and said they had nothing to fear.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Palm Sunday Mass goes virtual in Las Vegas

Palm Sunday Mass goes virtual in Las Vegas 01:48

 NEWS: Pews will remain empty on Palm Sunday to stem the spread of the coronavirus so pastors are turning to online services.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Pastor Tony Spell, who was arrested last week for holding services, summoned hundreds of the faithful again and sai… https://t.co/451R7YuvBQ 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.