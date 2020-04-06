Former Brighton MP Andrew Bowden to refuse coronavirus treatment
|
|
Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
A FORMER MP has said he will turn down coronavirus treatment if he develops symptoms ahead of his 90th birthday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Giuliani Tries To Rebrand Himself As CoronaVirus Expert
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani is pushing President Donald Trump to consider unproven coronavirus treatments.
According to the Washington Post, Giuliani is pressing Trump to legitimize..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this