New York coronavirus deaths climb as Trump sees ‘light at end of tunnel’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus deaths in New York state climbed to nearly 4,200 as US President Donald Trump said his country was “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel”.
Recent related news from verified sources

New data on New York coronavirus deaths: Most had these underlying illnesses; 61% were men

The majority of New York's more than 4,700 coronavirus deaths were among men, and 86% of all deaths were among people who had underlying illnesses.
USATODAY.com

New York coronavirus deaths on the rise again after temporarily staying flat, Cuomo says

The number of coronavirus deaths in New York has increased by 731 overnight in what has been the largest daily leap yet, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. 
FOXNews.com

