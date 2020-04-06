Global  

Updates as Boris Johnson spends the night in hospital

The Cornishman Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Updates as Boris Johnson spends the night in hospitalLast night Her Majesty the Queen told the nation “we will overcome it”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson spends night in hospital over Covid-19 symptoms

Boris Johnson spends night in hospital over Covid-19 symptoms 00:24

 The Prime Minister was admitted to an NHS hospital in London on Sunday for tests on the advice of his doctor after continuing to run a high temperature. Downing Street described the move as a “precautionary step”, insisting that he continued to lead the Government, and remained in touch with...

