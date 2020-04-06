Global  

Domestic abuse calls up 25% in coronavirus lockdown – charity

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
There was a 25% surge in calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline in a five-day period during the coronavirus lockdown, the charity Refuge said.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Resources Available To Get Domestic Abuse Victims To Safety

Coronavirus Update: Resources Available To Get Domestic Abuse Victims To Safety 00:58

 As the quarantine carries on, New York State is seeing an increase in domestic violence cases. One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides says there are resources available to get abuse victims to safety.

