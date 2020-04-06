Robbie Lawlor: Man released over murder of Dublin man in Ardoyne Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Three others remain in police custody after Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in north Belfast on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BBC News NI A 27-year-old man is released unconditionally over the murder of Robbie Lawlor in north Belfast on Saturday. https://t.co/EZCrfVBKMM 24 seconds ago