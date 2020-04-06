Global  

Debenhams set for administration

Express and Star Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Department store Debenhams is on the brink of administration for the second time in a year, the company has confirmed.
News video: Debenhams set to file for administration

 Shareholders in Debenhams are preparing to place the department store chain into administration.

