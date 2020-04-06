Global  

Boris Johnson in hospital: Who will stand in for the Prime Minister?

The Argus Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
QUESTIONS have been raised as to who will take charge while Prime Minister Boris Johnson undergoes hospital treatment after suffering persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests. Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.' According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness. On the advice of his...

