Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Angels are determined to continue fundraising

Angels are determined to continue fundraising

Hereford Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
SINCE 2003, Mike Pullin and his Hospice Angels have raised over £560,000 for St Michael's Hospice.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Cleveland Angels donations

Cleveland Angels donations 01:23

 Cleveland Angels donations

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malvernlocal

Malvern Local RT @malvernlocal: Angels are determined to continue fundraising https://t.co/MKJ6Uf1Jyk 9 hours ago

theresa_ht

Theresa We could all do with an angel ........ Good news reporting #HerefordshireTogether https://t.co/j7DVxz6GoN https://t.co/EGvlFzgHyB 13 hours ago

LedburyReporter

Ledbury Reporter Angels are determined to continue fundraising https://t.co/4GlI8voiWi 15 hours ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local Angels are determined to continue fundraising https://t.co/MKJ6Uf1Jyk 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.