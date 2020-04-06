Global  

Who is the new shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds?

BBC Local News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Oxford -- Anneliese Dodds becomes the first woman to be shadow chancellor after Sir Keir Starmer's leadership victory.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet 01:07

 Sir Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race. Former Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow chancellor, Sir Keir's leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary, and Nick...

MAEgofrance

maryevans RT @robdn: Anneliese Dodds, shadow chancellor “I think it’s critical the government look at economic exit strategy now because it will take… 27 seconds ago

samstebbings18

Samstebbings RT @PolhomeEditor: BREAKING: Keir Starmer makes his bid Shadow Cabinet appointments. Anneliese Dodds is shadow chancellor, Rayner party cha… 2 minutes ago

MunazzahN

Munazzah Ahmad RT @jimwaterson: Good morning to new shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds and her child. https://t.co/xvPAofKjnq 2 minutes ago

natomaleek

natomaleek RT @guardiannews: Shadow chancellor TV interview gatecrashed by her daughter, three https://t.co/XuhaFRepfb 3 minutes ago

kai_kotzian

Kai Kotzian ➡️🏡⬅️ 🇪🇺 RT @BBCPolitics: Anneliese Dodds is the first woman to be shadow chancellor https://t.co/erASEe6GVT 4 minutes ago

geoffh25

Geoff Harris RT @SocialM85897394: ANNELIESE DODDS As Labour's Shadow Chancellor she is a powerful cabinet member. >Scottish >Big on taxation >Another… 4 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Shadow chancellor TV interview gatecrashed by her daughter, three https://t.co/NsZPud6fzA 4 minutes ago

me_mccarron

Michael McCarron RT @Steven_Swinford: Anneliese Dodds, new shadow chancellor, says she was inspired by Gordon Brown’s international leadership in the wake o… 8 minutes ago

