Who is the new shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds?

Sir Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race. Former Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow chancellor, Sir Keir's leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary, and Nick...
